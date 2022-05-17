ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for Schenectady woman

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFfwt_0fh7g87Y00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A missing vulnerable adult alert for a Schenectady woman has been issued by the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (NYSOPWDD). Tequila Grevious, 30, was last seen on May 13 in Schenectady.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Grevious is described as black, 5’9″, 183 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered a vulnerable person and has a developmental disability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKI6R_0fh7g87Y00
Tequila Grevious. NYSOPWDD said she has also been known to wear other wigs.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black cropped t-shirt, a pink hoodie, and red sneakers. Grevious also has an off-white backpack with a unicorn on it. She was last seen in the area of Union Street.

Vigil held for missing Shaker High teacher weeks after her disappearance

If you have seen Grevious, or know where she is, you can call the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 382-5200. You can also contact the NYSOPWDD Safety Department at (855) 696-7933.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
WKTV

Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police say 14-year-old Brooke Jobson, of Sherrill, was located safely in Watertown after she was reported missing on Monday. Police say Jobson was at dinner with her family at Red Lobster in New Hartford when she left on her own. Her family hadn’t heard from her since.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Albany man arraigned in Lincoln Park murder

An Albany man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge stemming from an attack in Lincoln Park that left a 64-year-old man dead. Nicholas Lewis, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the second-degree. A criminal complaint alleges that on September 19 of last year, Lewis intentionally...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysopwdd#Shaker#Nexstar Media Inc
WRGB

Departments on scene of 8th Avenue fire in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Police and fire departments in Watervliet are working to knock down a fire on 8th Avenue. Police say the fire is on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes; road closures are in effect.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Search is on for missing woman, considered a vulnerable person

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Officials say 30-year-old Tequila Grevious was last seen on May 13, 2022 in Schenectady. She's described as She is 5'9", 183 lbs with dark brown...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany man sentenced in disturbing computer fraud case

A man from Albany was sentenced in federal court to nine years in prison for computer fraud and identity theft. When Michael Fish was a student at SUNY Plattsburgh, he hacked into the social media accounts of female students and stole nude photographs and videos, which he then sold.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Teenager shot while walking home from school

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the shooting of a teenage boy that occurred Thursday afternoon near the eastbound arterial. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near 349 Church Street (eastbound arterial) at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Thursday. As police were responding, they received a second report of shots fired near the intersection of Bement Avenue and Harrison Street. Police officers from multiple agencies responded to both locations.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WKTV

Local contractor allegedly lies to police about returning deposit after failing to do home repairs

UTICA, N.Y. – A contractor from Westernville is accused of taking a deposit to do home repairs and never returning to do the work. According to Utica police, a Utica resident hired 36-year-old Christopher Shaughnessy to do repairs in early April and paid a $3,500 deposit. The victim told police no work was completed, and the contractor refused to return the deposit.
UTICA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County school locked down during student fight

WINDHAM – The Windham-Ashland Jewett School went into lockdown briefly around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as officials addressed what they called “a student altercation.”. The Greene County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer responded immediately. The student was removed from the school grounds and is facing several charges in...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy