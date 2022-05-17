Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for Schenectady woman

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A missing vulnerable adult alert for a Schenectady woman has been issued by the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (NYSOPWDD). Tequila Grevious, 30, was last seen on May 13 in Schenectady.

Grevious is described as black, 5’9″, 183 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered a vulnerable person and has a developmental disability.

Tequila Grevious. NYSOPWDD said she has also been known to wear other wigs.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black cropped t-shirt, a pink hoodie, and red sneakers. Grevious also has an off-white backpack with a unicorn on it. She was last seen in the area of Union Street.

If you have seen Grevious, or know where she is, you can call the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 382-5200. You can also contact the NYSOPWDD Safety Department at (855) 696-7933.

