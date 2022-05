BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As schools across Maryland deal with increasing COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, it’s raising concerns for parents. In Baltimore County from May 7–13, 23 schools reported an outbreak among students and staff. Now, Fort Garrison Elementary School in Pikesville is experiencing one. WJZ obtained a letter to families from the Fort Garrison School Principal, Dr. Hope Baier, who says 5% of the school’s students and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. “I feel very unsafe sending my child to school,” said Alissa Abramson-Densky, whose third-grade daughter has asthma. Abramson-Densky is hoping the school will bring a mandate...

