ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Newtown Police Department celebrates National Law Enforcement Memorial Day

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

The Newtown Police Department celebrated National Law Enforcement Memorial Day on Sunday with their first annual ceremony. Officers and family gathered in observance and prayer for the event....

wlad.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlad.com

State Police Sgt.'s name added to Conn. memorial

Law enforcement from throughout Connecticut gathered at the state Law Enforcement Memorial yesterday for the 34th Annual Memorial Service, held during National Police Week. Three names were added to the memorial during the event. Last September, State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl lost his life while checking on residents in the area of theswollen Pomperaug River in Woodbury during the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. For his ultimate sacrifice, his name was added to the memorial. Also added were the names of New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez and Preston Constable William Kinney.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Officials warn of dangerous heat conditions this weekend

The Kent Office of Emergency Management is cautioning people to dangerous heat conditions this weekend. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity levels are expected, with the most oppressive conditions Saturday. Kent officials are asking people to check on pets and neighbors. With record-breaking temperatures this weekend, the Department of Energy...
KENT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy