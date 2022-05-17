Newtown Police Department celebrates National Law Enforcement Memorial Day

Law enforcement from throughout Connecticut gathered at the state Law Enforcement Memorial yesterday for the 34th Annual Memorial Service, held during National Police Week. Three names were added to the memorial during the event. Last September, State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl lost his life while checking on residents in the area of theswollen Pomperaug River in Woodbury during the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. For his ultimate sacrifice, his name was added to the memorial. Also added were the names of New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez and Preston Constable William Kinney.

