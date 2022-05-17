Suspect of Kum & Go shooting arrested
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department identified the suspect of a shooting that occurred Sunday at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road.
The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nickilaus Oakley.
FPD detectives executed a search warrant at multiple residencies and gathered evidence that led to Oakley’s arrest.
Oakley was taken into custody on the following charges: First Degree Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.Investigations underway for a shooting at Kum & Go in Fountain
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
