Fountain, CO

Suspect of Kum & Go shooting arrested

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department identified the suspect of a shooting that occurred Sunday at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLceN_0fh7e2tc00
Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nickilaus Oakley.

FPD detectives executed a search warrant at multiple residencies and gathered evidence that led to Oakley’s arrest.

Oakley was taken into custody on the following charges: First Degree Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

Investigations underway for a shooting at Kum & Go in Fountain

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

KXRM

KXRM

