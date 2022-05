DeLand, Fla. - The lead suspect in the shooting death of 36 year-old Latosia Warren Fleming is the victim's husband, her mother confirms. According to Kimberly Green, her daughter had been partners with Robert Fleming for 20 years. The pair had three kids, and lived in Ohio. It's still a mystery what they were doing in DeLand.

DELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO