The Chevrolet Chevelle muscle car is back in a bizarre way

By Gary Gastelu
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors renewed its trademark on the Chevelle nameplate in 2013, suggesting a reboot of the classic Chevrolet muscle car was under consideration. Since then, it's resurrected several historic model names including Hummer and Blazer, but you still haven't been able to buy a new Chevelle. Until now. Not...

BillyBadBmx
2d ago

Wouldn't it be great if Chevy had designed and built this instead of Any of their other late designs? Sure a lot better looking than a new Malibu.

