Silver City, IA

Iowa attorney general investigating city clerk after audit shows missing money

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER CITY, Iowa — The Iowa attorney general is investigating the former city clerk of Silver...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Van Lancker outraises Miller in secretary of state primary

Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has outpaced Linn County Auditor Joel Miller in fundraising ahead of this year’s only competitive Democratic primary for an Iowa statewide office. The gap has allowed Van Lancker to spend substantially more to raise his name ID ahead of the June 7 election.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Auditor: Changes to Iowa law may reduce number of votes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -So far, turnout is tracking normally here in Woodbury County, but Auditor Pat Gill says changes from the legislature may reduce the total number of voters in an upcoming primary on June 7. About 1,500 voters have turned in their ballots early so far, putting the county...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

WASHINGTON — The Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor said he's pausing his campaign after he was arrested in Washington, D.C. Rick Stewart said he was charged with trespassing during a staged "die-in" protest outside of the Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters. Stewart said he was protesting the denial of experimental...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowa men suing Nebraska State Patrol over arrest, false information

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a...
LEXINGTON, NE
KCCI.com

Candidates in Iowa Senate race aim to help families find formula

ANKENY, Iowa — Democrat Todd Brady from Ankeny is running for the Iowa Senate in District 21. You may remember when we introduced you to him when he created the Vaccine Hunter website, which helped Iowans find available COVID-19 shots when stores had limited amounts. Now he's using that...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senate GOP Budget Plan for Courts Involves Money Transfer from Pension Fund

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. G-O-P Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those expenses can be covered with money no longer needed for the pension system for judges. He says their pension fund is in “very good shape,” so Senate Republicans want to transfer nearly five million from the fund to cover the cost of judicial pay raises and filling vacancies. But Caitlin Jarzen, an administrator in the court system, says state law prohibits this kind of transfer AND it would result in job cuts. House Republicans have passed a separate budget bill for the state court system that does NOT include the money transfer.
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Anthon woman warned in court about filing frivolous lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits. In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers disagree on how to address baby formula shortage

Iowa’s representatives joined in bipartisan support to aid veterans and members of the armed forces in re-entering the workforce, as well as advancing breast cancer treatment technology for female veterans. Before the House goes on a two-week break, lawmakers also voted on legislation to allocate additional funds to respond to the baby formula shortage.  Iowa […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers disagree on how to address baby formula shortage appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits

Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her job by simply claiming a […] The post Federal law mandates Iowans’ firing, while state law provides jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Redistricting shakes up race for US House District 2 in Iowa

Iowa — For the last 10 years, the northeast corner of Iowa has been known as District 1. But the once-in-a-decade redistricting process shook up the political maps, and relabeled the zone as District 2. Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Liz Mathis are running to represent the new District...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa’s unemployment claims at lowest level since 1973

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development says the state unemployment claims last month dropped to its lowest point since 1973. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in April, down from 3.3% in March and from 4.5% one year ago. The U.S. April unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Emerald Ash Borer in All but Nine Iowa Counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner (KINT-ner) is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa Governor wants employers to offer child care as a benefit

DES MOINES, I.A. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourge employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees. —— Read the entire news release below. DES MOINES -Gov. Reynolds announced today a new Child Care...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Iowa man caught record breaking catfish in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa has set a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish at 67 pounds 8 ounces, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Evink caught the fish around 5 a.m. Thursday from the Missouri River in Union County using cutbait.
HOSPERS, IA
miamistandard.news

Iowa Legalization Campaign Gives a Voice to the People

The group recently launched its newest campaign, which is led by Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro. Recently, Knott authored an article about their drive to get Iowa up to speed with other states that have legalized cannabis. “Cannabis reform is sweeping the country. From ruby red South Dakota and Montana to perpetually blue New York and New Jersey, majorities from across the political spectrum are voting for reform. In some states it’s a stronger medical program,” Knott wrote. “In other states voters have gone all in for both medical and recreational cannabis. In Iowa, we don’t have a choice. We don’t even have a voice.”
IOWA STATE

