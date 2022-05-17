ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

USACE, Brandon sign water system rehabilitation agreement

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District entered into a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) with the City of Brandon. This is part of the Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program.

The signing ceremony was held at Brandon City Hall. Mayor Butch Lee signed the PPA for the City of Brandon, and Col. Robert Hilliard, Vicksburg District commander, signed for USACE.

“Work on the 592 is so rewarding, because you can see how it directly benefits communities and people,” said Hilliard. “When you think about investing in America’s infrastructure, we’re proud to be a part of this project and how it will help people.”

The City of Brandon’s water system improvements will include the design and construction assistance for a water tower for a total cost of $4.38 million. This cost share agreement is 75% federally funded and 25% non-federally funded.

