Fortnite Leaks, Teasers Hint at New Live Event

One of Netflix's breakout hits has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. If you've logged into the platform recently, you could not miss Heartstopper up near the top of the layout. Series creator Alice Oseman has provided the streamer with a pop culture juggernaut and there will be so much more to come. Netflix's Top 10 has Heartstopper somewhere in the mix in over 50 countries. On social media, you can't help but see fan posts about the warm reception for the show. But, beyond that, there's also a lot of love for the young cast. Young adult audiences have become more and more central to content strategy in recent years. Netflix has found itself a true winner in a category that everyone is trying to break into right now. Kit Connor and Joe Locke have more fancams on the Internet than they probably know what to do with now. Oseman's books are charting even higher than before now as well, so everyone is feeling the boost.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO