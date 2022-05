GREENVILLE — On May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort GreeneVille DAR will be hosting the Wreaths Across America mobile educational exhibit at Darke County Fairgrounds. It is a mobile unit that travels all over the United States and stops at chosen communities. This year, Fort GreeneVille DAR was selected to host the exhibit.

