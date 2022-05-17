ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Leaks New "Marketplace"

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report about Call of Duty 2022 -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- has leaked that the heavily rumored DMZ mode for the game will include some type of new marketplace. Call of Duty has been printing money for years. Not only is each yearly installment the best-selling...

comicbook.com

GamesRadar+

Activision says Call of Duty: Vanguard "didn't meet expectations" because people don't like World War 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard underperformed for Activision, and the publisher reckons that's partly because some people just don't care about World War 2. In its 2021 annual financial report (spotted by Kotaku), Activision affirmed that Vanguard "didn't meet our expectations, we believe primarily due to our own execution." The company says it did not deliver "as much innovation in the premium game as we would have liked," but also attributes some of the game's mixed reception to its setting.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Release Date Revealed

EA has announced a release date for its remake of Dead Space. More specifically, EA has revealed that the remake of the sci-fi survival-horror classic is releasing on January 27, 2023 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X. There's no word of PS4 and Xbox One versions, nor any other console or platform like Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. In other words, the Frostbite remake from EA motive will be a "next-gen" exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Warzone's New Event Isn't Getting The Reaction They Hoped For

For a free-to-play battle royale game, a constant flux of new unlockables, content, and events is paramount to not only retaining the player base but also attracting new players. This is how games like "Fortnite" and "Apex Legends" move the merchandise and create a sense of urgency for players to stay involved throughout the game's life cycle. The same applies to a game like "Call of Duty: Warzone", Activision's foray into the free-to-play battle royale genre.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Planning to Release 8 New Remasters

Take-Two Interactive plans to release eight remasters of previously released games by 2025. The company revealed that fact as part of its recent financial highlights, though no specific information was provided on the games. Naturally, this news will lead to speculation, particularly for fans of Rockstar Games. The studio has plenty of great titles that could get the remaster treatment, and it could help to ease the wait for bigger offerings like Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the first of these remasters might be made available, but hopefully Take-Two will have more information to provide over the coming months!
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Call of Duty Gameplay Leak Reveals First Look at New Game

A new Call of Duty leak is making the rounds. The leak doesn't come the way of official channels, but has been validated by several prominent Call of Duty leakers and insiders. That said, right now, it's not clear what exactly the footage is of. More specifically, it's not clear if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode or the rumored DMZ mode or if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be very similar in terms of look and feel, so a leak for one is more or less a leak of the other, but they are technically separate products and right now there's no word of which the footage is of.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

A ‘God Of War’ mod turns its deities into ‘The Simpsons’ characters

A new God Of War mod replaces various gods from the game with models of characters from The Simpsons. The mod by Omega Fantasy naturally swaps out God Of War’s father-son duo, Kratos and Atreus, with Homer and Bart respectively. Likewise, The Stranger (who acts as a recurring antagonist throughout the game) is replaced by well-mannered Christian neighbour Ned Flanders.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ex-Skyrim Devs Announce New Survival Game Among the Trolls

A group of industry veterans who worked on classics such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 have announced a new survival game called Among the Trolls. There's no shortage of survival games out there at the moment thanks to titles like Rust, DayZ, Ark, The Long Dark, and many others, but the genre keeps growing. It was also recently confirmed that Conan Exiles developer Funcom is working on a new survival game set in the Dune universe, so it's rapidly expanding and will likely continue to as many developers find more and more success within it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Games Teased Amid Game Boy Rumors

Nintendo Switch Online recently expanded with the addition of GameCube and Sega Genesis games. According to a plethora of rumors, the next console the subscription service will expand courtesy of will be the Game Boy. As you would expect, Nintendo isn't commenting on these rumors, but it did recently tease further expansion of the subscription service coming later this year, which in turn has ignited speculation that Game Boy expansion will happen at some point this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Reportedly Getting Popular PS4 Feature Before PS5

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are reportedly getting a new feature that will be familiar to anyone who owns a PS4, but not a PS5. Microsoft has slowly but surely been improving both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X through regular updates that usually come with a new feature or two alongside a variety of improvements. To this end, it looks like a new feature in the works for the pair of Xbox consoles has leaked early.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Loses One of the Best Games of the PS2 and OG Xbox Generation

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have lost one the highest-rated games available through the subscription service and what is widely considered one of the best games of all time. Over the years, Rockstar Games has delivered some of the best games the industry has ever seen. GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time for a reason. What makes Rockstar impressive though is that it's been doing this consistently for a while. For example, in 2004 it released one of the best games of that generation, GTA San Andreas, which was originally a PS2 exclusive when it was released. The classic GTA game has been available via Xbox Game Pass since December, but no more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS3 Game Getting Remaster This Year

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo eShop Feature Being Retired Soon

Following its announcement from earlier in the year that Nintendo eShop support on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems would end in March 2023, Nintendo has begun winding down some of the eShop's associated features. One of those features will be retired on May 23rd and marks the first stage of the shutdown plans outlined by Nintendo whenever it made its announcement. On that day, Wii U and 3DS owners will no longer be able to add funds to their accounts on those platforms via credit card payments.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat and Injustice Director Ed Boon Reveals "Kryptic" Update on New Games

Longtime Mortal Kombat and Injustice director Ed Boon has given fans an update about what NetherRealm Studios could be doing next. For multiple years at this point, fans have been wondering about what developer NetherRealm could be working on next. The longtime fighting game company, at least for the better part of the past decade, has worked on a rotational basis between its Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises, which would suggest that a new Injustice game would be next on deck. However, according to this new message from Boon, it sounds like those theories could be squashed.
VIDEO GAMES

