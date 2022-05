In the aftermath of the shooting in Buffalo, New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and several in the establishment media have once again turned their sights on social media. Hochul signed an executive order to establish a domestic terrorism unit “focusing on monitoring social media.” State Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation of social media sites Twitch and Discord, which the shooter used to broadcast the shooting and post his racist screed. She described the shooter using social media websites before and during the shooting as “bone-chilling and unfathomable.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO