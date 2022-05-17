ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Stain Removal Pads Work By Just Pressing Them Into The Rug With Your Foot

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzUv9_0fh7YCmD00
Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pets bring a lot of fun, companionship and unconditional love into their owners’ lives. But you can guarantee that they will also bring their fair share of mess. Bissell, a company known for its floor cleaning products, is offering yet another remedy for in-home animal accidents. And the bonus is that it couldn’t be much easier to use.

Bissell Stomp ‘N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy allow for quick cleanup of unpleasant pet messes. All you have to do is place one of the pads on the spot you want to clean up, stomp on it with your foot and then wait. For recent stains, leave the pad for 30 minutes. Let it stand for up to 24 hours for set-in or stubborn stains. Then, pick up the dirty pad and toss it in the trash, along with the stain.

There’s no scrubbing required. Instead, stepping on the treated pad releases the Oxy pet-stain destroyers in the pads. The cleaning formula works on contact to penetrate and lift away messes. The pads also have odor-eliminating properties, so you don’t have to worry about lingering smells. Instead, the pad leaves behind a long-lasting wildflower fragrance.

The pads are safe and easy to use on carpets, upholstery, pet beds, rugs and even car interiors. And while many folks use them to clean up pet stains, the pads can also clean up spilled wine, mud, cola, coffee and juice.

One package includes 20 pads, and they are available on Amazon, where they have nearly 7,000 ratings and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Customers highly recommend these pet stain cleaning pads, stating that they are easy to use and work well even on older stains.

“I’m pretty sure there is magic in these,” one reviewer wrote. “I have spent so many hours scrubbing at different spots on my area rugs (compliments of my monstrous dog with a sensitive stomach) and there are still spots that just won’t come clean. You literally lay these down, step on them for a few seconds and walk away. I generally leave it for 24 hours, but I’m not sure if that’s really necessary. The next day you can see the stain on the pad and the rug is spotless.”

Even people without pets have been impressed.

“I ordered these out of curiosity as the marketing claim seemed too good to be true,” another reviewer shared. “I applied one to a baked-in tea stain on the carpet of our rental. Came back 2 hours later and the stain was gone where the pad had been applied.”

Right now, the Bissell Stomp ‘N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy are marked down to $24.99 on Amazon.

What would you clean up with these pads?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stains#Rugs#Stain Removal#Oxy
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who...
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Should You Use Paper Towels or Dish Cloths?

As trends move toward reusable, green options in our daily lives, single-use products like paper towels are falling by the wayside. But there are many instances where the convenience of single-use items takes precedent. Take our poll to vote for which cleaning method your family uses, paper towels or dish...
ENVIRONMENT
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy