Springfield, MO

Man pleads guilty to the murder of his estranged wife

By Christina Randall
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View man pleaded guilty in federal court to the murder of his estranged wife.

Dylan J. Hanger, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10 to one count of murder in the second degree.

Hanger said he met his estranged wife, Brittany Gorman, at the Buck Hollow Access Area, along the Jacks Fork River on May 20, 2020. The two began to argue and Hanger stabbed Gorman several times in the chest.

Mountain View man charged after leading officials to possible woman’s remains in Mark Twain National Forest

Under federal statutes, Hanger is subject to a sentence of up to life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Texas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

