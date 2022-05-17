ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says will keep up efforts to curb gun violence

Reuters
 4 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, after paying respects and meeting with victims, family, first responders and law enforcement who were affected by the mass shooting committed by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism, at Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, NY, U.S. May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

BUFFALO, New York, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it will be difficult to push through any gun control measures but that he will not give up on enacting changes to curb such violence, saying he and fellow Americans have got to press lawmakers to act.

"I've got to convince the Congress," he told reporters as he departed Buffalo after meeting with relatives of those killed or injured in Saturday's shooting.

"Part of what the country has to do is look in the mirror, that's the reality. We have a problem with domestic terrorism. It's real."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Costas Pitas

