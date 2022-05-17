ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina governor signs transgender athlete ban into law

By Brooke Migdon | May 17, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Story at a glance

  • South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has signed into law a measure barring transgender athletes from elementary school through college from competing on sports teams aligning with their gender identity.
  • The law requires all public school sports teams be designated based on athletes’ sex assigned at birth. It also applies to private schools whose sports teams compete against public schools.
  • The law takes effect “upon approval from the governor.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Monday signed into law a measure barring transgender athletes through college from competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, making South Carolina the eighth state this year to enact such legislation.

Under the state’s “Save Women’s Sports Act,” all sports teams that are sponsored by a public elementary school, high school or university in South Carolina must be designated “based on the biological sex at birth of team members.”

The law, which takes effect “upon approval from the governor,” also applies to private schools whose sports teams compete against public schools.

“We have to do everything we can to protect the young men and women in our state who choose to pursue athletic competition, and that’s why I proudly signed this bill into law yesterday,” McMaster tweeted Tuesday . “It’s common sense, boys should play boys sports and girls should play girls sports.”

South Carolina Rep. Ashley Trantham (R), who first introduced the measure in the state House of Representatives in January, has also not commented publicly on its passage, but has previously said she believes such legislation is necessary to protect female athletes in the state and maintain a level playing field.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In a statement posted to her Facebook page in March, Trantham voiced her support for a complaint filed by the conservative group Concerned Women for America against the University of Pennsylvania for allowing Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, to compete on the university’s women’s swim team. Thomas later that month became the first transgender woman to win a national championship in Division I athletics .

Trantham in her statement referred to Thomas as “a biological male who identifies as a woman and goes by the name Lia Thomas,” adding that the university in allowing Thomas to compete against cisgender women has committed an “egregious violation toward biological women.”

“I hope my colleagues in Columbia are paying close attention,” she wrote. An identical bill was introduced by Trantham last year but failed to advance beyond a House committee .

Under the new law, cisgender students in South Carolina may take legal action against their school if evidence of a violation is found that has “deprived” them of an athletic opportunity.

The measure also prevents any elementary school, high school, university or athletic association from retaliating or taking “an adverse action” against a student who reports a violation, similar to a Tennessee law signed earlier this year that also entitles affected students to injunctive relief, damages and “any other relief available under law.”

Including South Carolina, 18 states since 2020 have passed legislation that prevents transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

Temporary injunctions are currently blocking the enforcement of transgender athlete bans in Idaho and West Virginia, and a lawsuit is currently pending against another ban in Florida prohibiting “biological males” from competing on women’s or girl’s sports teams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 4

Dovesary
4d ago

the world is starting to make sense again. little by little we are taking our lives back.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

567K+
Followers
69K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy