Horse Cave, KY

Tangela Philpott

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Tangela Philpott age 45 of Horse Cave passed away Monday evening at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born in Louisville on...





Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer

Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer, age 54, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1967, the daughter of the late Harold Wayne Moran and Jo Ann Martin of Edmonton. She graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1985, and attained her RN Degree from Western Kentucky University, utilizing her degree at Signature Healthcare of Monroe for over thirty-two years. On July 1, 1989, she married Brian Christopher Hammer, of Tompkinsville. Kellie was the epitome of Housewife and hardworking, loving to clean, cook, and host her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a devout member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY


Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman, 56, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 19, 1965 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Jimmie Freeman, who survives, and the late Linda D. Houchens Freeman. Jeff worked many years in sales and manufacturing, the last being with Madison Smith Machine and Tool. He loved working with horses, attending horse shows, and in his younger years, competing in barrels and poles. When he wasn’t around horses, he loved spending time outside with nature around him. Jeff attended both Glasgow Baptist Church and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was recently baptized.
GLASGOW, KY


Darlene Fletcher

Mrs. Judith Darlene (Smith) Fletcher, age 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, wife of Donald Lee Fletcher, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of...
BURKESVILLE, KY


Karla Jane Ground Lowe

Karla Jane Ground Lowe, 61, of Barren County, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. She was born September 9, 1960 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Clifton Ground and Madine Moody Ground. Karla was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1978, a member of Park City Chapter 128, O.E.S. Charter Member of Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, and an Employee of 3A Composites in Glasgow, Kentucky.
BARREN COUNTY, KY


William Meyer

William B. Meyer, age 93, passed away May 17th, 2022. He was born October 7th, in 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Delbert B. and Mabel Spires Meyer. William graduated from Indiana University in 1949. Upon graduation he was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company until entering the army in 1950, serving until 1952 during the Korean War. After leaving service he established the Irvington Plaza Laundromat & Cleaners which he owned and operated for 32 years. After selling the business in 1989 he moved to Glasgow Kentucky to be near his “adopted son and daughter in law” Terry and Patricia Watson. He loved his life in Kentucky. He also enjoyed building puzzles, creating beautiful flower beds, loving his 2 cats, gardening and working on his stamp collection. He was an eagle scout. He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Stephen Konrad, James Konrad (Pam Errandi), Christine McGrath (Michael) and F. Rexford Smith, II, along with quite a few great and great great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Suzanne Konrad, and his older sister Joan M. Smith, both of Indianapolis and 2 nephews, David Bernard Smith and Gregory Scott Smith. Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made to Grace Baptist Church, Glasgow, KY or Irvington United Methodist in Indianapolis.
GLASGOW, KY


Miranda Cansler

Miranda Cansler, age 39 of Brownsville, KY, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. She was a retail manager at Circle K in Hodgenville, KY. She is the daughter of William Cansler and Sonja White. She is survived by her three...
BROWNSVILLE, KY


Barren County Alumni Association to induct five into Hall of Honor

GLASGOW — Five alumni of Barren County Schools will be inducted into the school system’s Hall of Distinguished Honor on Saturday evening. The event is hosted by the Barren County Alumni Association. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the auditorium at Barren County High School. A reception is planned before the event at 5:30 p.m. inside the auditorium’s lobby.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 9, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

