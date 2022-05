Charles City Schools will host a community meeting May 24th, to review potential solutions to the high school facility needs. Over the past several months, a community-driven task force has been evaluating needs at Charles City High School as part of the process to create a long-term facilities master plan. Next Tuesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the High School cafeteria, the task force is seeking input from the community to determine how the district and Board of Education can best move forward with addressing these needs.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO