El Dorado pool closed for season due to electric risk

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of El Dorado is closing its municipal pool this summer and possibly for part of next summer due to the risk of electrical shock.

City Manager David Dillner posted a video on the City’s Facebook page explaining the situation.

“A week or so ago, a licensed electrician was helping the City replace some underwater lightbulbs that had burned out,” he said. “Upon doing so, we learned that the City’s grounding system for the municipal pool had been compromised.”

El Dorado Municipal Pool, May 2022 (KSN Photo)

Dillner said the system was compromised due to the corrosive nature of the pool environment and age. He said the grounding system is the original one installed when the pool was built about 50 years ago.

“This is not necessarily an issue of negligence or anything like that,” he said. “It’s really a situation where we have an aging swimming pool, and we had just the right circumstances to take place where the grounding system would be corroded over time.”

The concern is that all metal objects within the pool and the pool grounds have the potential to carry an electrical charge.

“Since water and electricity do not mix very well, the City has decided that it is best to shut the pool down for the season so that we can conduct an assessment and then determine the best course forward,” Dillner said.

The grounding system is behind the pool wall, so he believes it will require extensive work to assess the problem and fix it.

Because the pool was set to open soon, Dillner said a quick decision had to be made. He said the City would hire an electrical engineer to conduct an assessment and present some options. Then, the El Dorado City Commission will look at the options and make a final decision.

“This is an indefinite closure,” he said. “We anticipate that the pool will be closed for the duration of the 2022 summer season. In fact, we also anticipate that a portion of the 2023 season may also be compromised based upon the final action that is determined to be the proper resolution.”

He said the City will post updates about the repair and the cost as they get them.

People who have purchased season passes or individual pool passes can get a refund from the City.

“We are also looking at some additional activities that will hopefully provide some relief from the summer heat as we move forward,” Dillner said.

The City’s two splash pads will operate. The anticipated opening date is May 28.

