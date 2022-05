Four bedrooms and a big yard in trendy Glassell Park. 2,800 square feet of interior space provides the ample layout you’ve been looking for including a work studio with private entrance, and the ability to store lots of gear. Imagine the ways you can spread out in a gracious living environment featuring wood flooring, a fireplace, and a den/library where you’ll be serving beverages at your own bar.

SAN GABRIEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO