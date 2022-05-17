ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Triple H Said To Him Before He Left WWE

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Cody Rhodes parted ways with WWE in 2016 his departure sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. In the years that followed Cody managed to find his own path that eventually led to him become one of the key figures in All...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 1

Related
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Superstar Reuniting With Xavier Woods On UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown fans can rejoice, for Tyler Breeze will be returning to the YouTube channel next week for the return of Battle of the Brands. Breeze’s return was announced in a new video released by UUDD host Xavier Woods, who had been teasing a special announcement regarding the future of the channel.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On Naomi And Sasha Banks Walking Out On WWE

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE during RAW this week. The Women’s Tag Team Champions left the arena in the middle of the show after handing their titles to John Laurinaitis, which forced a change to the main event. It was originally set to be a six-pack challenge featuring them both, but that was altered to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. WWE released a statement claiming that the women felt unsafe working against two of the talents and that they had felt disrespected.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Stardust#Sports Illustrated
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why all 3 of Roman Reigns’ next title challengers make sense (and which 1 might win)

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Calls Current WWE Star A Future World Champion

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years with WWE and throughout the course of his career The Viper has won many championships. Orton has won a world title 14 times in WWE where he currently holds the Raw Tag Team Titles with Riddle. On Friday the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jimmy Smith on the Naomi and Sasha Banks incident: I’ve heard rumors

WWE commentator Jimmy Smith spoke to Unlocking the Cage about Naomi and Sasha Banks and whether their actions during the show were part of the plan. “This is not a work,” Smith said as quoted by wrestlinginc. “This really actually happened from everything, I wasn’t there I was calling the show, from everything I’ve been told, everything that the WWE is saying happened.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going to be at AEW, it appears that’s not the case. Instead, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be wrestling his “Last Match” in Starrcast V on July 31 inside the Nashville Grounds. The official match info about the “Last Match” is not yet revealed, but the promotion is promising that The Nature Boy will walk down the aisle with a new custom-made robe and with all the pomp and circumstance that made Naitch the man he is. We don’t know yet who he’s wrestling with, but now we know who could have been.
WWE
PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Very Positive Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

That is some great news. Wrestlers are larger than life characters, but there are things about them that are quite normal. Unfortunately some of these things are negative, and you do not know when someone is going to have some serious problems. That was the case with a wrestling legend last year, but now things seem to have taken a turn for the positive for once.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy