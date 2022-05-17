ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

JBL Responds To Claims That He Tried To End Former WCW Star’s Career

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJBL managed to have a Hall of Fame worthy career with WWE, but throughout the course of his career a number of people have accused him of being a bully. A fan on Twitter recently shared an excerpt from Hardcore Holly’s book which detailed a heated exchange between JBL and Steve...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 1

Related
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Superstar Reuniting With Xavier Woods On UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown fans can rejoice, for Tyler Breeze will be returning to the YouTube channel next week for the return of Battle of the Brands. Breeze’s return was announced in a new video released by UUDD host Xavier Woods, who had been teasing a special announcement regarding the future of the channel.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buff Bagwell
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
John Layfield
Person
Hardcore Holly
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer REFUSED offer for Ric Flair comeback match

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going to be at AEW, it appears that’s not the case. Instead, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be wrestling his “Last Match” in Starrcast V on July 31 inside the Nashville Grounds. The official match info about the “Last Match” is not yet revealed, but the promotion is promising that The Nature Boy will walk down the aisle with a new custom-made robe and with all the pomp and circumstance that made Naitch the man he is. We don’t know yet who he’s wrestling with, but now we know who could have been.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Combat#A Hall Of Fame#Wwe Champion
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: WWE revealed a surprise to fans

During the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired last Friday, there was yet another face to face between the duo champions of Smackdown and those of Monday Night Raw, that is the Usos on one side and the RK-Bro on the other, with the counterparts on the main roster who have been in a feud for weeks.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down

Earlier this Friday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon unexpectedly announced she was taking a leave of absence from her position in WWE, though she stated she would at some point return. As it turns out, the announcement was just as shocking to people within WWE as it was outside the company.
WWE
PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

Last year it was announced that Triple H had to undergo emergency surgery after he suffered a cardiac event and he officially confirmed that he is retired from in-ring competition on the road to WrestleMania 38. Triple H kicked off night 2 of WrestleMania 38 when he left his boots...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Would Sacrifice Roster Budget To Sign Former WWE Star

Ever since his departure from WWE, fans have been abuzz about what lies ahead for Cesaro. During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, William Regal joined the show to talk about what he views as one of WWE’s biggest losses of this year. Regal spent so much time around Cesaro during his time as the general manager of NXT and put the Swiss Superman on a shortlist of talent he would put his reputation on the line for.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Tessa Blanchard – WOW

As we’ve noted, Tessa Blanchard and WOW Wrestling reportedly had a falling out ahead of the promotion’s re-launch. It was alleged that during a mid-April class, Blanchard cut a promo on Samantha Sage, who is known as Americana. The promo reportedly saw Blanchard “tear apart” Sage, which led to other trainees speaking up.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Producer Questions If There Is Money In The Wrestling Business

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the AEW product in an interview with WrestleZone.com. “They’re really good [The Gunn Club]. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave [Meltzer] to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renée Paquette Comments On Jon Moxley Confrontation With AEW Fan

On the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made his long-awaited return following a three-month hiatus due to entering an alcohol treatment program. During his return promo, a heckling fan reportedly yelled, “Get this drunken piece of trash out of the ring!” Moxley responded with, “Hey, go f**k yourself. Get that guy out of here. Piece of sh*t.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy