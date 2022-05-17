JBL Responds To Claims That He Tried To End Former WCW Star’s Career

Ric Flair’s comeback match was supposed to feature Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in Starrcast V in July, but The Dragon refused the offer. It’s all but sure now that the 73-year-old “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is going back to the ring for another match. While we originally reported that Ric Flair’s match is going to be at AEW, it appears that’s not the case. Instead, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be wrestling his “Last Match” in Starrcast V on July 31 inside the Nashville Grounds. The official match info about the “Last Match” is not yet revealed, but the promotion is promising that The Nature Boy will walk down the aisle with a new custom-made robe and with all the pomp and circumstance that made Naitch the man he is. We don’t know yet who he’s wrestling with, but now we know who could have been.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO