Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Parksley

As we consider mental health issues during May, we see references to how people cope with different mental health issues. One way that people of all ages have frequently used is to “drown their sorrows” with alcoholic drinks. During the early days of the pandemic, bars and restaurants were closed but liquor stores remained open. In Virginia, regulations that prohibited alcoholic beverage “to go cups” were lifted. According to the Centers for Disease Control, alcohol use disorders increased during the pandemic. The national spotlight is on substance use disorders, especially overdose deaths from opioids. However, according to Dr. Stephen Loyd, a nationally recognized addiction treatment physician, alcohol use disorder is still the substance use disorder that is treated the most in American treatment and recovery programs.

EASTVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO