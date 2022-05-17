ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksley, VA

Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Parksley

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water is off in the entire town...

Accomack Board approves addition of two properties to the Enterprise Zone

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to add two parcels of land to the Accomack County Enterprise Zone. One of the parcels is located on Lankford Highway in Mappsville and the other will be the site of the Rocket Lab assembly building on Causeway Road near the Wallops Island gate. The building will be used to assemble the Neutron Rocket which will be able to ferry supplies to the ISS, but could send humans into space in the future.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Accomack Board of Supervisors approves rezoning and conditional use permits to allow Village Development at Captain’s Cove

After a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board approved a rezoning request by CCG Note LLC to change a parcel of land on State Line Road near Greenbackville from Residential to Village Development.which will be called Hastings Mariner. The vote was 8 to 1 in favor of the project. The property is adjacent to Captain’s Cove. CCG Note LLC plans to construct town houses along with some retail on the site. The Accomack County Planning Commission recommended the Board grant the zoning request.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Heavy storms batter Shore

A strong line of heavy thunderstorms battered the Eastern Shore shortly before 3:00 PM Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located near Parksley, or 19 miles north of Exmore, moving northeast at 40 mph with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Mrs. Melanie Leora Parkhurst of Virginia

Mrs. Melanie Leora Parkhurst, 96, wife of the late Edwin H. Parkhurst, Jr. and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. Born August 12, 1925 in Ann Arbor, MI, she was the daughter of the late Louis M. Ruffins and Louise Marie Bucholz Ruffins.
PUNGOTEAGUE, VA
ES Community Services Board can help with alcohol issues

As we consider mental health issues during May, we see references to how people cope with different mental health issues. One way that people of all ages have frequently used is to “drown their sorrows” with alcoholic drinks. During the early days of the pandemic, bars and restaurants were closed but liquor stores remained open. In Virginia, regulations that prohibited alcoholic beverage “to go cups” were lifted. According to the Centers for Disease Control, alcohol use disorders increased during the pandemic. The national spotlight is on substance use disorders, especially overdose deaths from opioids. However, according to Dr. Stephen Loyd, a nationally recognized addiction treatment physician, alcohol use disorder is still the substance use disorder that is treated the most in American treatment and recovery programs.
EASTVILLE, VA

