Best Buy Paradise Valley Store To Convert To Outlet

Home of the Week: This gorgeous rambler shows immaculately from the moment you walk up its stairs. Welcome to this main level living beauty that was built in 2019! Sitting on a roomy .92-acre lot, the two- story residence at 9410 Alder Drive shines! The home falls within the highly sought-after Oakwood Estates community. There is over a year wait list to build in this neighborhood so here is your chance to move right in! HOA fees run less than $50 per month and you get quite a bit, including a community playground and tennis courts, pool and clubhouse. Speaking of these amenities, they are situated very close to the home making for easy access and use! As for the home itself, let’s dive in. This gorgeous rambler shows immaculately from the moment you walk up its stairs, through a charming, column-clad front porch and into its massive foyer. The vibe is bright and complemented by gleaming hardwood floors throughout. In addition to a dining room (currently used as a studio space) and expansive great room on the primary level, you’ll find 3 total bedrooms upstairs. On one side of the main level, you’ll find two of the bedrooms and the primary suite on the other. The primary bedroom boasts a huge walk-in closet and tray ceilings (and don’t forget – hardwood floors!). The ensuite bath features a seated shower, soaking tub, tile floor and large dual sink set-up. Rounding out the main level is the home’s gourmet kitchen which is seamlessly adjacent to the great room. And, what a kitchen it is! Among its features are granite countertops (including a center island), stainless steel appliances (check out the massive gas stovetop!) and oodles of cabinetry space. As for the great room, it has cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and access to the home’s covered deck. In addition to the deck, its back yard has a truly immense feel. Beyond the home’s back property line is woods and a designated community common area, equating to enhanced privacy and preservation. On the side of the home, you’ll find a 2-car side load garage with an automatic door and a ceiling storage setup. And, yes, there is a 1,200 square-foot basement suite with its own private entrance! Downstairs, you’ll find a bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen space, clad in white cabinetry, granite counters and appliances that convey. In terms of location, the home strikes a balance between privacy and easy access to regional amenities. Oakwood Estates is tucked off U.S. Route 301 and is within 10 minutes of The Shops at King George complex (Food Lion, USPS, Eagle’s Nest Animal Hospital and an array of restaurants). Dahlgren and all it has to offer (Walmart Supercenter, Starbucks, Petco and dining options galore) is just 10 minutes north as well. For commuters, nearby U.S. Route 17 and Virginia Routes 3 and 218 provide straight shots to Fredericksburg, Fort A.P. Hill and all the broader region has to offer. The charming downtowns of Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg are each within 30 minutes of the home. A final tidbit: The home has high-speed, broadband internet for at-home workers or leisure. Amid the current environment and as you plan for the future, 9410 Alder Drive is a must for checking out!

KING GEORGE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO