Phoenix, AZ

Best Buy Paradise Valley Store To Convert To Outlet

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy will open four new outlet stores, which feature open-box and clearance items at reduced prices, this summer and fall in select cities across the United States, one of which will be near the demolished Paradise Valley Mall. Best Buy currently has 16 outlet stores in cities ranging...

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

Daily Voice

Popular NoVa Ice Cream Shops For Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in Northern Virginia. - Nicecream: 2831 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201. - The Dairy Godmother: 2310 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Outdoor Malls and Shopping Districts Worth Strolling this Summer

With the weather warming up, we are definitely trying to spend as much time outside as possible. If you have a relaxing weekend of shopping on the agenda, consider stopping by these outdoor shopping centers to add a little extra sunshine to your off-days. You’re really missing out if you...
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Bidding adieu to Reston Town Center, Clyde’s prepares to unveil next course

Clyde’s of Reston, an American bar and restaurant, will permanently close its doors tomorrow, ending 31 years of business in Reston Town Center. But even as it auctions off iconic memorabilia and customers flood in for the restaurant’s final days, the company tells FFXnow that a lease at an undisclosed location in Reston for a new restaurant concept is “very close” to finalization.
RESTON, VA
Thrillist

Where to Eat in Old Town Alexandria

Even though it sits less than 30 minutes outside DC, Old Town Alexandria feels a world away from the daily grind of the District. You can stroll through cobblestone alleys admiring the historic architecture, take in views of the sailboat-speckled waterfront, and browse through the abundant adorable boutiques that line this quaint part of town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RichmondBizSense

Modernization of former Imperial Plaza complex continues a year after sale

The owners of the former Imperial Plaza in Northside are a year into renovating the longtime senior housing complex as a so-called “active adult” community, though one of the biggest planned updates is yet to come. Rebranded as Legacy at Imperial Village, the 26-acre, multi-building complex at 1717...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

More local business owners report money stolen from Truist accounts

BETHESDA, Md. (Fox 5 D.C) - Small business owners continue to come forward with claims they’ve had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from their Truist bank accounts. FOX 5 has spoken to owners of an Adams Morgan bar and restaurant who say they lost $230,000, a Prince William County jewelry maker who says she lost $25,000, and a Loudoun County contractor who says he’s out $116,000.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: This gorgeous rambler shows immaculately from the moment you walk up its stairs

Home of the Week: This gorgeous rambler shows immaculately from the moment you walk up its stairs. Welcome to this main level living beauty that was built in 2019! Sitting on a roomy .92-acre lot, the two- story residence at 9410 Alder Drive shines! The home falls within the highly sought-after Oakwood Estates community. There is over a year wait list to build in this neighborhood so here is your chance to move right in! HOA fees run less than $50 per month and you get quite a bit, including a community playground and tennis courts, pool and clubhouse. Speaking of these amenities, they are situated very close to the home making for easy access and use! As for the home itself, let’s dive in. This gorgeous rambler shows immaculately from the moment you walk up its stairs, through a charming, column-clad front porch and into its massive foyer. The vibe is bright and complemented by gleaming hardwood floors throughout. In addition to a dining room (currently used as a studio space) and expansive great room on the primary level, you’ll find 3 total bedrooms upstairs. On one side of the main level, you’ll find two of the bedrooms and the primary suite on the other. The primary bedroom boasts a huge walk-in closet and tray ceilings (and don’t forget – hardwood floors!). The ensuite bath features a seated shower, soaking tub, tile floor and large dual sink set-up. Rounding out the main level is the home’s gourmet kitchen which is seamlessly adjacent to the great room. And, what a kitchen it is! Among its features are granite countertops (including a center island), stainless steel appliances (check out the massive gas stovetop!) and oodles of cabinetry space. As for the great room, it has cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and access to the home’s covered deck. In addition to the deck, its back yard has a truly immense feel. Beyond the home’s back property line is woods and a designated community common area, equating to enhanced privacy and preservation. On the side of the home, you’ll find a 2-car side load garage with an automatic door and a ceiling storage setup. And, yes, there is a 1,200 square-foot basement suite with its own private entrance! Downstairs, you’ll find a bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen space, clad in white cabinetry, granite counters and appliances that convey. In terms of location, the home strikes a balance between privacy and easy access to regional amenities. Oakwood Estates is tucked off U.S. Route 301 and is within 10 minutes of The Shops at King George complex (Food Lion, USPS, Eagle’s Nest Animal Hospital and an array of restaurants). Dahlgren and all it has to offer (Walmart Supercenter, Starbucks, Petco and dining options galore) is just 10 minutes north as well. For commuters, nearby U.S. Route 17 and Virginia Routes 3 and 218 provide straight shots to Fredericksburg, Fort A.P. Hill and all the broader region has to offer. The charming downtowns of Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg are each within 30 minutes of the home. A final tidbit: The home has high-speed, broadband internet for at-home workers or leisure. Amid the current environment and as you plan for the future, 9410 Alder Drive is a must for checking out!
KING GEORGE, VA
Boomer Magazine

For Sizzling Seafood, Try Potros Mexican Restaurant

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook, taking advice from his family, pays a visit to Potros Mexican Restaurant in Richmond’s West End, where he discovers, much to his amazement delicious sizzling seafood. I often hear locals complain that there are no great seafood restaurants in the Richmond area....
WRIC TV

Rappahannock woman wins $100K in Virginia Lottery raffle

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Rappahannock woman took home one of two $100,000 prizes from a raffle organized by Virginia Lottery. Terrie Harne of Amissville loves roses and knew she had to had to buy a ticket as soon as she heard about the Rose Gold Raffle. Her ticket ended up being one of the big winners.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
RichmondBizSense

Latest homebuilder rankings provide peek into regional housing market

Business appears to remain strong among the area’s busiest homebuilders as the region’s housing market begins to show signs of a relative cooldown, though concerns about a possible lot shortage loom. Earlier this year, the Home Building Association of Richmond announced its annual list of its top 10...
RICHMOND, VA
RichmondBizSense

Strangeways Brewing headed to Williamsburg for newest taproom

A Richmond-area brewery is once again expanding its footprint, this time eastward. Brewing is preparing to open a taproom in Williamsburg at 1430 High St., about two miles northwest of Colonial Williamsburg. The taproom will be Strangways’ fourth, making it the only Richmond-based brewery to have a quartet of locations....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
theburn.com

Picture of the Week: Young fox visits South Riding family

Yes, we know Loudoun County is thick with foxes and most everyone has probably encountered one somewhere. But we were struck by this young fellow that paid a visit to the backyard deck of a South Riding family. “We back up to woods and see lots of nature — a...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shuler pool to become religious retreat

May 20, 1965 — Carroll Shuler, owner of Hawksbill Recreation area and pool announced this week the sale of the facilities to Jim Wilkins, a real estate man of Arlington. The 26-acre tract will be utilized as a church center and ministerial retreat much like Massanetta Springs. Wilkins stated...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

