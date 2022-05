The NYPD is looking for four individuals who were involved in an assault of a subway conductor on the N line Tuesday and stole the keys to the train. Police say that the suspects approached the conductor at around 4:15 p.m. at the Queens Plaza Station when the train came to a stop. One of the suspects then pushed the operator, knocking him off his feet. A second person then grabbed the conductor’s train keys.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO