The Battle of Florida is back underway as game three will be in Tampa Bay tonight as the Lightning host the Florida Panthers. Earlier in the series, we saw why the Lightning are back-to-back champions as they won the first two meetings on the road before returning home to a friendly crowd. It’s going to be tough for the Panthers to stay in this series if they don’t get a win here tonight. With that said, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Lightning prediction and pick.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO