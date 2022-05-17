GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.

In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation .

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Greenville, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

1 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#50. Tutors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

2 / 50Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#49. Psychiatric technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,000

– Employment: 93,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($76,220)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,420)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($67,950)

3 / 50Canva

#48. Helpers–production workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,640

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

4 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#47. Bus drivers, school

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,750

– Employment: 361,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

5 / 50Pixabay

#46. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,250

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

6 / 50Canva

#45. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,240

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,090

– Employment: 88,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)

— Reno, NV ($50,700)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

7 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#44. Receptionists and information clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,830

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

8 / 50Canva

#43. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,570

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

9 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Driver/sales workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

10 / 50Canva

#41. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

11 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Retail salespersons

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,360

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

12 / 50ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Couriers and messengers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,240

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

13 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#38. Nursing assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,080

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

14 / 50Dolly442 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,940

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,560

– Employment: 67,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,050)

— Rochester, MN ($47,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,060)

15 / 50Canva

#36. Tire repairers and changers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,840

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

16 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#35. Recreation workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,720

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

17 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#34. Stockers and order fillers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,200

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

18 / 50Creative Tools // Flickr

#33. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,140

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– Employment: 163,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($51,870)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($51,490)

— New Bern, NC ($48,430)

19 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#32. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,780

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

20 / 50Canva

#31. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,530

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

21 / 50Canva

#30. Bakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,290

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

22 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#29. Sewing machine operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,260

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

23 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cooks, restaurant

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,890

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

24 / 50Unsplash

#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

25 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#26. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,190

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

26 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,910

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

27 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,890

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

28 / 50Canva

#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

29 / 50Pixabay

#22. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,440

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

30 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#21. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,200

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

31 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#20. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,140

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

32 / 50Canva

#19. Food preparation workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,730

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

33 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bartenders

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

34 / 50Education Images // Getty Images

#17. Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

35 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#15 (tie). Childcare workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,170

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

36 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15 (tie). Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,170

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

37 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#14. Animal caretakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,980

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

38 / 50Jason Person // Shutterstock

#13. Cooks, short order

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,060

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

39 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#12. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,890

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

40 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#11. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,500

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

41 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#10. Dishwashers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,440

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

42 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#9. Cashiers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,280

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

43 / 50Needpix

#8. Food batchmakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,250

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

44 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,220

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

45 / 50Pxhere

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,050

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

46 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#5. Packers and packagers, hand

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,810

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

47 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Waiters and waitresses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,770

– #324 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

48 / 50PxHere

#3. Library assistants, clerical

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,590

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

49 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#2. Cooks, fast food

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,770

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

50 / 50Unsplash

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,510

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

