ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Lowest paying jobs in Greenville

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIXBx_0fh7OZ3400

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.

In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation .

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Greenville, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNTXD_0fh7OZ3400

1 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#50. Tutors

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,960
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys8s5_0fh7OZ3400

2 / 50Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#49. Psychiatric technicians

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,940
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $38,000
– Employment: 93,410
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($76,220)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,420)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($67,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edrcZ_0fh7OZ3400

3 / 50Canva

#48. Helpers–production workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,640
– #245 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkzbD_0fh7OZ3400

4 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#47. Bus drivers, school

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,300
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240

National
– Annual mean salary: $38,750
– Employment: 361,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Elkhart-Goshen, IN ($55,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($55,150)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($53,770)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIakD_0fh7OZ3400

5 / 50Pixabay

#46. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,250
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980

National
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– Employment: 2,729,010
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, North Carolina metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxih2_0fh7OZ3400

6 / 50Canva

#45. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $30,240
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $35,090
– Employment: 88,480
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)
— Reno, NV ($50,700)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCMJY_0fh7OZ3400

7 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#44. Receptionists and information clerks

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,830
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWhjF_0fh7OZ3400

8 / 50Canva

#43. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,570
– #330 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460

National
– Annual mean salary: $35,240
– Employment: 892,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iisb7_0fh7OZ3400

9 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Driver/sales workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,970
– Employment: 477,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0U0O_0fh7OZ3400

10 / 50Canva

#41. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,400
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIJnj_0fh7OZ3400

11 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Retail salespersons

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,360
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,330

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLVLJ_0fh7OZ3400

12 / 50ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Couriers and messengers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,240
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $34,270
– Employment: 68,310
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
— Modesto, CA ($42,550)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8Hjc_0fh7OZ3400

13 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#38. Nursing assistants

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $29,080
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,700

National
– Annual mean salary: $33,250
– Employment: 1,314,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOJi0_0fh7OZ3400

14 / 50Dolly442 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Woodworking machine setters, operators, and tenders, except sawing

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,940
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $35,560
– Employment: 67,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,050)
— Rochester, MN ($47,190)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0qzC_0fh7OZ3400

15 / 50Canva

#36. Tire repairers and changers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,840
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,520
– Employment: 93,180
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdMYy_0fh7OZ3400

16 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#35. Recreation workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,720
– #245 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4t0u_0fh7OZ3400

17 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#34. Stockers and order fillers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,200
– #345 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,200

National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekeB_0fh7OZ3400

18 / 50Creative Tools // Flickr

#33. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $28,140
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $37,530
– Employment: 163,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($51,870)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($51,490)
— New Bern, NC ($48,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9Yvk_0fh7OZ3400

19 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#32. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,780
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BspGY_0fh7OZ3400

20 / 50Canva

#31. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,530
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUK2C_0fh7OZ3400

21 / 50Canva

#30. Bakers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,290
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYqXE_0fh7OZ3400

22 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#29. Sewing machine operators

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $27,260
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPUm9_0fh7OZ3400

23 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cooks, restaurant

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,890
– #295 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN3vW_0fh7OZ3400

24 / 50Unsplash

#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,820
– #292 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceVva_0fh7OZ3400

25 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#26. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $26,190
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JI0tJ_0fh7OZ3400

26 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,910
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw4VC_0fh7OZ3400

27 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,890
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570

National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Vzz_0fh7OZ3400

28 / 50Canva

#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,600
– #328 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09u1cA_0fh7OZ3400

29 / 50Pixabay

#22. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,440
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80

National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlXvq_0fh7OZ3400

30 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#21. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,200
– #337 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

You may also like: How Greenville, North Carolina feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osDr6_0fh7OZ3400

31 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#20. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $25,140
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC7hu_0fh7OZ3400

32 / 50Canva

#19. Food preparation workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,730
– #294 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350

National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dX61A_0fh7OZ3400

33 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bartenders

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,420
– #289 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK4j1_0fh7OZ3400

34 / 50Education Images // Getty Images

#17. Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,290
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240

National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xK6MW_0fh7OZ3400

35 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#15 (tie). Childcare workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,170
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pt8HY_0fh7OZ3400

36 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15 (tie). Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $24,170
– #328 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQ50u_0fh7OZ3400

37 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#14. Animal caretakers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,980
– #352 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130

National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JoMC_0fh7OZ3400

38 / 50Jason Person // Shutterstock

#13. Cooks, short order

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $23,060
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMRpL_0fh7OZ3400

39 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#12. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,890
– #306 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120

National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tChAp_0fh7OZ3400

40 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#11. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,500
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250

National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rp7Jk_0fh7OZ3400

41 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#10. Dishwashers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,440
– #314 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200

National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gn5fs_0fh7OZ3400

42 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#9. Cashiers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,280
– #346 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300

National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rt9A_0fh7OZ3400

43 / 50Needpix

#8. Food batchmakers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,250
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lxW9_0fh7OZ3400

44 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,220
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4EY3_0fh7OZ3400

45 / 50Pxhere

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $22,050
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460

National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8igd_0fh7OZ3400

46 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#5. Packers and packagers, hand

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,810
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxsIx_0fh7OZ3400

47 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Waiters and waitresses

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,770
– #324 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,170

National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RP77A_0fh7OZ3400

48 / 50PxHere

#3. Library assistants, clerical

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $21,590
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UjAU_0fh7OZ3400

49 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#2. Cooks, fast food

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $20,770
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,690

National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXkl7_0fh7OZ3400

50 / 50Unsplash

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Greenville, NC
– Annual mean salary: $20,510
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180

National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Raleigh listed among top summer travel destinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 80% of American travelers are planning trips in 2022. WalletHub released its report on the 2022 Best Summer Travel Destinations. To help travelers plan the perfect summer getaway, they compared 100 metro areas across 43 key indicators of budget and fun-friendliness. The data set ranges from the cost of the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Rehab facility breaks ground in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference. The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility. “Our hope […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

Police charge Raleigh school bus driver with DWI

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school bus driver is charged with driving while impaired after an accident in which a construction worker was hit, authorities said. News outlets report Raleigh police responded around 10:40 a.m. on Friday to a report of an accident west of downtown. There were no children on the bus, […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Semper Fi and Americas fundraiser in Emerald Isle this Saturday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The 18th Annual Beach Bike Poker Run is Saturday. The E Club in Emerald Isle raises thousands of dollars for the Semper Fi Odyssey Camp. The funds raised help to send kids of Wounded Warriors and other Marines and Sailors to a camp in Pennsylvania. The camp matches local kids with […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: The Refuge in Greene County

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s something incredible going on deep in the woods in Greene County. Along the Little Contentnea Creek, just across the Pitt County Line, you’ll find The Refuge. “It’s an opportunity to provide hope,” said Sammy Hudson, executive director of The Refuge. “A camp in eastern North Carolina that would intentionally reach […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Fast Food#Seattle#Pew Research Center
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
WNCT

NC State women adding South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding South Carolina transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Saniya Rivers to its women’s basketball program. The school announced Rivers’ addition Friday. She’ll be immediately eligible to play for the upcoming season with three seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-1 instate guard from Wilmington was the No. 3-ranked […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Benson in next few days: Order by noon May 19

House of Raeford is hosting fresh bulk chicken sales in multiple area towns including chicken thighs, drumsticks, party wings, chicken sausage and more. For the Benson and Fayetteville sales this weekend, order by May 19 at noon. For the Raleigh sale on May 25, order by May 23 at noon. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website.
BENSON, NC
WNCT

Deep beach holes are dangerous, Outer Banks town warns

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A town on North Carolina’s Outer Banks issued a public plea to beachgoers about the dangers of digging holes on the oceanfront just hours before a teen died at a New Jersey beach when a hole collapsed on him. Officials from Kill Devil Hills posted a picture Tuesday on Facebook […]
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNCT

Bill would add traffic unit to Greenville PD

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bill proposed by the City of Greenville is looking to add a new unit to the Greenville Police Department. The proposal of House Bill 1011, if passed, would create a traffic investigators team. Currently, any crash within city limits is investigated by law enforcement. State Rep. Brian Farkas, a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

NCDOT fixing markings at busy Rocky Mount intersection

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The state Department of Transportation plans to address markings at a busy intersection in Nash County after a concerned driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers. The intersection is Benvenue and Jeffrey roads. The driver concerned said the eastbound lane markings...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Controversial Compute North will ‘pause development plans’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month. A statement from the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Free AC units available for Wake residents in need

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cool for Wake, a program in Wake County, is helping people stay cool on hot days by giving out free air conditioning window units, and local organizations are working to make that happen. A limited number of units are available to seniors and children who...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

More fiber for NC: Metronet coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT – The City of Rocky Mount and Metronet will partner to bring high-speed broadband internet service to the region. The company will provide 100 percent fiber optic internet service to homes and businesses, and will fully fund the construction project to establish the network in the city, according to a statement.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy