Salty Shakedown

As the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals get underway, East Texans will be keeping an eye out for superstar Jimmy Butler who has one of the most incredible stories of hard work and perseverance you'll ever see. Butler was born and raised in Houston and scrapped and clawed his way into the NBA with a stop to Tyler Junior College. Butler wasn't heavily recruited out of high school so he chose TJC, where he averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in his freshman year.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO