COOKEVILLE – Six Upper Cumberland students were among the 12 Tennessee Tech students who made the cut to serve as President’s Ambassadors for the 2022-2023 academic year. The mission of this special campus group – made up of students whose majors vary from marketing to cybersecurity to finance and more – is to present a positive image of the university to all students and guests by welcoming them to campus, answering any possible questions and assisting them with other needs that may arise.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO