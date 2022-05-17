‘Fort’-ifying Stevensville’s Historic Fort Owen

What in the world is going on with our weather right now? It's the middle of May and we're talking about snow in Missoula! Of course, I don't mean heavy snowfall and accumulation, but it's still snow! I heard the forecast on the radio this morning and it mentioned a mix of rain and snow for the early part of the day. I actually kind of chuckled at the idea because it seemed like we were finally past all that. But I left the building to go on a coffee run and sure enough, tiny little flakes were drifting in the breeze. I'm pretty much over it and ready for better weather to take over. Which makes me really dang happy that I don't live in Cooke City, Montana. One look at yesterday's weather and you would think it was the middle of December!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO