CONWAY, Ark. – — Rese Brown pitched a 2-hit, complete game shutout and the Colonels hit three home runs in a 5-0 victory at Central Arkansas on Friday. With the win, EKU (34-19, 19-10 ASUN) clinches a spot in the 2022 ASUN Conference Baseball Tournament next week in Fort Myers, Florida. The Colonels can also win or share the 2022 ASUN West Division Championship depending on the outcome of games on the last day of the regular season.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO