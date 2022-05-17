100 Women and Allies March in Montrose for Bodily Autonomy

An audit by three state agencies found dangerous prescription practices at Mind Springs Health. The mental health nonprofit serving 10 counties on the Western Slope was castigated in a 22-page report released Thursday. CoLab reports it was the culmination of a review launched in January by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, the state Department of Human Services and the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Auditors found patients were prescribed multiple controlled substances, including stimulants and benzodiazepines, at high doses, increasing the potential for overdose and addiction. There was also a practice of prescribing high doses of sedatives without adequate monitoring or documenting patients’ levels of sedation. Mind Springs failed to communicate with patients’ other health care providers to make sure they weren’t contraindicating prescriptions. And the mental health center failed to perform drug screens or use a statewide prescription drug monitoring program to guard against overdoses. The Centers have not closed, however, they are on a corrective action plan put in place by Rocky Mountain Health Plans.

PAONIA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO