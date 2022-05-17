ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

100 Women and Allies March in Montrose for Bodily Autonomy

kvnf.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe March was in response to the draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs. Wade guaranteeing the right to an abortion. Latest Texas abortion law clamps down on...

www.kvnf.org

FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Colorado residents will be paid up to $800

Colorado residents will be getting a stimulus check, worth up to $800. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide relief payments to residents. Colorado Governor, Jared Polis announced the Colorado Cashback program. It will provide stimulus payments to eligible residents. Find additional details here. This program as announced as inflation...
COLORADO STATE
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 18, 2022

An audit by three state agencies found dangerous prescription practices at Mind Springs Health. The mental health nonprofit serving 10 counties on the Western Slope was castigated in a 22-page report released Thursday. CoLab reports it was the culmination of a review launched in January by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, the state Department of Human Services and the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Auditors found patients were prescribed multiple controlled substances, including stimulants and benzodiazepines, at high doses, increasing the potential for overdose and addiction. There was also a practice of prescribing high doses of sedatives without adequate monitoring or documenting patients’ levels of sedation. Mind Springs failed to communicate with patients’ other health care providers to make sure they weren’t contraindicating prescriptions. And the mental health center failed to perform drug screens or use a statewide prescription drug monitoring program to guard against overdoses. The Centers have not closed, however, they are on a corrective action plan put in place by Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
PAONIA, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pfizer will refund more than $107K to Colorado consumers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Pfizer will refund more than $107,000 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. From 2014 to 2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to assist patients with out-of-pocket costs for medications such as Estring, which treats moderate to severe symptoms related to […]
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Attorney General Phil Weiser announces Pfizer will refund more than $100K to Colorado consumers after failing to honor coupons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Pfizer will refund $107,174.82 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. Colorado collaborated with Vermont, Arizona, and Kansas to reach this settlement. From at least 2014-2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Predicted New Colorado COVID Surge Is Building

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new modeling study from the Colorado School of Public Health and several other agencies showing that "COVID-19 transmission is on a relatively slow upward trend as indicated by percent positivity, wastewater concentration and hospitalizations," with admissions at medical facilities here expected to hit 500 or higher by the middle of June.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

More people want to live in this Colorado than anywhere else in country, says report

In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people want to live in a certain place. While Colorado Springs ended up in second overall (and first in the state),...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kvnf.org

Pair of identical twins in California do everything together — even motherhood

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A pair of identical twins in California do everything together, even motherhood. Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns five hours apart. And the babies, named Oliver and Silas, both weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and both measured 20 inches long. The families say they're ecstatic for this doubly good news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Wildfire updates: Fire leads to evacuation order in this Colorado community

Evacuations were ordered in Montrose, Colorado, due to a wildfire burning south of the Western Colorado community, and the nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in New Mexico. Wildfires in Colorado. The Simms fire (370 acres burned, Montrose County, no containment status, cause undetermined) is one of five incidents...
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

A federal program gives people $30 a month for internet

VALLEY– A federal program offering $30 to $75 each month to offset the cost of broadband internet service has attracted less than 30% of eligible users in Colorado since it launched in January. But that fraction includes 132,060 Colorado households who have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, as...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?

It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and losing them can be one of the hardest moments in anyone's life. If a furry companion does cross over the rainbow bridge, its human might consider having a funeral or burial in their backyard. But is burying a pet on your property actually legal to do in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

6 Burger Chains in Colorado, Ranked

The year was 2018. Colorado didn’t yet have a Whataburger, an In-N-Out, or even a Shake Shack. Those were dark burger times indeed, but somehow, they grew even darker. We saw it with the announcement of each chain’s impending arrival. We read about it in the Facebook comments. We heard about it in line at the grocery store. The burger wars had begun.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor: Getting COVID Multiple Times May Become The Norm

(CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection. (credit: Getty Images) “The biggest question we’re having in the medical community is whether it’s fair to call these reinfections or simply new infections,” says Dr. Dave. “COVID is an illness with a lot of mutation and variants to it.” Colorado is one of the few states that is...
COLORADO STATE

