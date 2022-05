Region 12 hold ribbon cutting on Agriscience building. The Region 12 School District is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning (May 20) for the new Agriscience Academy. After about two years of delays, the agriscience and science lab building project at the Shepaug Valley School in the Town of Washington will open its doors to the public. The ribbon cutting was supposed to happen in April 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic. After the ribbon is cut at 11am, district officials will give tours and host demonstrations and workshops. The program is now in its third year, and has tripled in size to 119 students.

WASHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO