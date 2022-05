When Top Gun: Maverick was first unveiled as being part of the Cannes 2022 lineup, alongside the spectacle of having arguably the biggest film star on the planet returning to the Croisette with his super-hyped blockbuster sequel, much talk was about the inevitable party that would follow. Would Paramount bring an aircraft carrier to the south of France for the festivities? Would there be shirtless football on the beach? Anything seemed possible, especially with the festival looking set to return to its partying best after two COVID-hit years.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: 'Rust' Producer Says "We'll Be Able to Complete the...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO