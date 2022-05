Today, Tech softball squares off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 2:00 PM in the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers are a perennial tournament team under coach Yvette Healy and feature an offense that has bats that can definitely do some damage. We spoke with Drew Hamm from our fellow SB Nation blog Bucky’s Fifth Quarter ahead of the game to preview his team and gauge his thoughts on the matchup. For the Tech-centric side of the Q&A, head over to Bucky’s Fifth Quarter next, and be sure to tune in to ESPNU this afternoon to watch the Jackets in their first regional appearance since 2012.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO