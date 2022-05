TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman prosecutors describe as "one of the largest meth dealers in our community" is going to prison for almost 20 years. Jennifer Ann Martinez was sentenced to 32 years this week, with 19 of that in prison. Martinez was first arrested in March of last year, and again in June.

