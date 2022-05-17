ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Nice Day On The Slopes!

By Bob Shaw
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be quite the fair day at Mt. Bachelor, but the advancing storm system will thicken the clouds tonight....

ktvz.com

KTVZ

Fair Days Follow Today’s Snow

Every snowflake we see in the mountains will be a welcome sight this year! Mt. Bachelor is expecting more snowfall over the next 24 hours, but accumulations will not be more than a couple inches due to the spotty nature of the current system. Clearing Friday will make for a beautiful weekend on the mountain. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid 40's at the lodge. It looks like sunny skies and warm temperatures will be staying with the mountain right to their closing day, may 29th.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Stormy, but only a little more snow

As highs rise into the upper 30's, rain is expected at Mt. Bachelor today. Snow will cover the mountaintop and it will all turn to snow as lows drop into the low 20's tonight. Snow showers are expected to continue into tomorrow. Rain at the pass levels will turn to snow overnight, so be ready for slick roads in the morning.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

A freeze warning starts Friday early morning

It'll be partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the 20s. We have a freeze warning that starts at 1 a.m. for the Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Bend areas. We also have a chance for widespread frost across the entire region in the morning. Despite continued clearing through...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Detour alert: Road in Ochoco National Forest closing for 6 months

A section of Forest Service Road 42 in the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville will be closed for about six months for major repairs and repaving, the forest service announced Wednesday. The road needs a new asphalt base then needs to be repaved. The closure extends from the intersection...
City
Bend, OR
vnexplorer.net

10 spots to explore the culinary best that the Willamette Valley has to offer

The Willamette Valley is known for top-notch wines and gorgeous natural landscapes, and all of that style is infused into one of the most exciting culinary scenes in North America. Here are 10 of the top spots to explore the flavors, ingredients and talents of the food wonderland that is Oregon’s Willamette Valley.
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Native plant sale offered Saturday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Plants native to the Upper Klamath Basin will be offered for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. The plant sale will feature perennial plants, grasses, shrubs and trees native to the Upper Klamath Basin.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

A Foodie Store for Redmond

Finding that special flavor for your next foodie meal just got easier in Redmond. Arome is a new store in downtown Redmond offering spice, tea, olive oil and vinegars, along with other specialty kitchen items. The is the second store of its kind for owner Janice Bell, who opened the first Arome store in Hood River, Oregon in 2017, according to the store’s website.
REDMOND, OR
kcfmradio.com

COVID-19 Spikes for Rhododendron Days; Davis Carnival; Weinermobile; Coronation

Today marks the first day of the Rhododendron Festival where there is expected to be tens of thousands of visitors to the coast. The festival comes on the heels of a surge in pandemic cases with Lane County having significant numbers of new daily cases. Yesterday Lane County reported 191 new cases and a daily average that has climbed about 140. There have been 32 new reported cases for the Florence area (1607) driving the all-time number over the 1600 mark. Health officials are warning people to be careful in large dense crowds and even considering wearing masks for protection. Dr. Karim Hussein a cardiologist with Peace Health says people are unaware of the lasting effects that the virus can cause including damage to the heart. The coronavirus is more than a flu which many have likened it to. He says the virus attacks our bodies in ways the flu does not. Over the past several days the state has seen record numbers of cases since the end of required mandates with just under 2000 cases reported in yesterday’s report. The daily average of cases has risen to 1473.
FLORENCE, OR
bendsource.com

Little Donuts, Big Buzz

McMinnville's loss is Bend's gain, as a food truck serving up mini donuts moves into the area. Crave Mini Donuts, owned by Heather Thayer, was once a cart located on the west side of the mountains, around McMinnville, but Thayer has recently moved to the sunny side of Oregon, setting up shop at the Bend Factory Stores on S. Highway 97. Rotating flavors make things interesting, but regular donut flavors include Boston Crème, Lemon, Maple Bacon, Cinnamon Roll, Raspberry Cheesecake and Funfetti. Crave Mini Donuts is open Thursday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm, at 61334 S. Hwy 97 in Bend.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

State Grants $580,000 to Improve Habitat, Water Quality in Central Oregon

(Pincher mounted to a skid steer removing juniper, Little Trout Creek project first day of juniper removal | Photo courtesy of Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board) Projects will use Prescribed Burning, Artificial Beaver Dams in Deschutes River Basin. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) has awarded $587,919 to the Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in danger

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Department of human services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl in foster care who went missing from Bend on Sunday and is believed to be in danger. Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, also goes by the name Katie, is 5′6, and...
BEND, OR
Herald and News

Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

AirLink helicopter crashes while landing at Christmas Valley Airport; 2 of 4 crew members seriously injured

An AirLink helicopter on a flight from Bend crashed Wednesday evening while landing at the Christmas Valley Airport to pick up a patient, injuring all four crew members aboard, two seriously, federal investigators and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The post AirLink helicopter crashes while landing at Christmas Valley Airport; 2 of 4 crew members seriously injured appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend summer adult soccer league returns, registering teams now

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year hiatus, Adult Recreation Soccer League is back. Managed by Bend FC Timbers in partnership with Bend Park and Recreation District, this 7-person coed league provides recreational soccer game opportunities emphasizing camaraderie, fitness and fun. The deadline for teams to register is June 1.
BEND, OR

