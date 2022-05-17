Nice Day On The Slopes!

Today marks the first day of the Rhododendron Festival where there is expected to be tens of thousands of visitors to the coast. The festival comes on the heels of a surge in pandemic cases with Lane County having significant numbers of new daily cases. Yesterday Lane County reported 191 new cases and a daily average that has climbed about 140. There have been 32 new reported cases for the Florence area (1607) driving the all-time number over the 1600 mark. Health officials are warning people to be careful in large dense crowds and even considering wearing masks for protection. Dr. Karim Hussein a cardiologist with Peace Health says people are unaware of the lasting effects that the virus can cause including damage to the heart. The coronavirus is more than a flu which many have likened it to. He says the virus attacks our bodies in ways the flu does not. Over the past several days the state has seen record numbers of cases since the end of required mandates with just under 2000 cases reported in yesterday’s report. The daily average of cases has risen to 1473.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO