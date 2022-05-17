ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Complaints of Suspected Drug Activity at Eureka Residence End in Fentanyl Arrest

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday May 16th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Santa Clara St. in Eureka. This warrant was the result of an...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

HCSO Deputies Now Have Cellphone-based Body Worn Cameras

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the launch of our Deputy Sheriff Body Worn Camera Program. Every deputy sheriff working in a public setting is now equipped with a body worn camera allowing them to capture interactions with the public and properly document essential evidence. But these aren’t your typical body worn cameras, they’re smart phones and can do so much more than just record video.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies Now Equipped With Innovative, Cell-Phone-Based Body Cams

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the launch of our Deputy Sheriff Body Worn Camera Program. Every deputy sheriff working in a public setting is now equipped with a body worn camera allowing them to capture interactions with the public and properly document essential evidence. But these aren’t your typical body worn cameras, they’re smart phones and can do so much more than just record video.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. SARA SSPRINNA-LYN FULLER APD Bench Warrant PC594(b)(1),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Seek Suspect in Bank Robbery

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday, May 18th 2022, at about 1:20 PM, Fortuna Police received a report of a bank robbery...
FORTUNA, CA
crimevoice.com

18-year-old female assaults her 56-year-old fiance

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press relase – “On 05-06-2022 at approximately 7:23 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence dispute in the 1400 block of South State Street in Ukiah, California. Deputies contacted a 56 year-old...
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drug House#Methamphetamine#Charles Chuck Gay
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A Humboldt County man who kidnapped three people will serve more than two decades in federal prison. 45-year-old George Gene Rose is being sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal judge stemming from the kidnappings in the summer of 2000.  He took his ex-girlfriend and two others hostage at […] The post Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Murder suspect to stand trial

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there’s sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator’s testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […] The post Murder suspect to stand trial  appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

59-year-old Troy Rassbach dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)

59-year-old Troy Rassbach dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 59-year-old Troy Rassbach, of Arcata, as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on May 14 in Humboldt County. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at about 3:32 a.m. on US 101, north of Indianola Cutoff [...]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crescentcitytimes.com

Congrats to Officer Lo

From the Crescent City Police Department: Officer Lo is excited to be back on duty with Lt. Kai. Officer Lo and his wife recently welcomed a new baby to their family and is now back for his first shift. Lt. Kai is out with him Wednesday night and making sure...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Men arrested in Willits with more than 125 marijuana plants in trailer

Two Lake County men were arrested in Willits recently for allegedly transporting more than 125 marijuana plants illegally, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling south on Highway 101 around 11:30 p.m. May 6 in the Willits area for what were reportedly “numerous vehicle code violations.”
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy