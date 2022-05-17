ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks underdogs vs. Broncos for Week 1 Monday night matchup

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks won’t have to wait long for their chance to measure up against their former franchise quarterback and his new team. The NFL is giving Seattle the prime-time treatment for its Week 1 matchup against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, featuring them on Monday Night Football.

While this team has historically done better than any other in Monday night games, they are considered the underdogs for this one. According to the latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook, Denver is favored by 3.5 points.

It’s hard to argue that the Seahawks are better than the Broncos on paper heading into the 2022 season. However, there’s good reason to believe they can pull off an upset.

For starters, this will be Wilson’s first game running a new offense and working with new teammates and some early hiccups are to be expected. His chemistry with young wideouts like Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy may still need more time to develop.

More importantly, no team is better suited to defend Wilson than this one. Coach Pete Carroll and his new defensive coaching staff know Wilson’s weaknesses best and should be able to come up with a diabolical gameplan that will force Wilson to go against his instincts. They will also be running a new, more-aggressive scheme under defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai that nobody has seen yet. That should make it difficult for opponents to plan for, especially early in the season.

Comments / 3

