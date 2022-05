BRENTWOOD – From last to first, the Centennial High School baseball team moved one win away from reaching the state tournament for just the second time in program history. The Cougars, who exited in the district tournament play-in game last year, rattled off seven early runs and claimed a 14-6 victory at Ravenwood on Wednesday to clinch the Region 6-4A championship and earn a right to host a Class 4A Sectional contest Friday. Centennial battles Mt. Juliet with a state berth up for grabs in Franklin Friday night.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO