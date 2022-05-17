ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eddie Jones: England building a squad for the World Cup

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland head coach Eddie Jones talks to the BBC's...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Pivac in spotlight as Reffell and North make Wales squad for South Africa

The uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell has been named in the Wales squad for this summer’s South Africa tour for which George North has been recalled after 14 months out of Test match action because of a serious knee injury. The 150-times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is also selected, but Jonathan Davies and Callum Sheedy have been left out.
BBC

Tyler Morgan: Centre joins Wales' sevens squad after Scarlets release

Five-cap Wales centre Tyler Morgan has been called up to Wales' sevens squad days after being released by Scarlets. The former Dragons player, who made just two appearances for Scarlets this season, had his career disrupted by a diagnosis of type one diabetes in 2018. He is one of 13...
Reuters

Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash

MELBOURNE, May 15 (Reuters) - Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday. Symonds was aged 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009. Police said the accident occurred...
BBC

Newcastle Falcons sign Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on two-year contract

Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract. The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side. The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season. "Moving to Newcastle is an exciting...
BBC
BBC

Ireland add Maori All Blacks games to summer tour of New Zealand

Ireland will play two mid-week fixtures against the Maori All Blacks on this year's summer tour of New Zealand. Ireland will face the All Blacks in three Test matches in July. The first match against the Maori All Blacks is on Wednesday, 29 June while the second game takes place following the second Test on Tuesday, 12 July.
BBC

Henry Arundell: England call London Irish flier into Australia tour training squad

London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia. The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season. Arundell's club team-mate Will...
BBC

Eddie Jones happy to work alongside successor at World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones says he is happy to work alongside his successor at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The Rugby Football Union's preference is have an English coach ready to take over from Jones before the tournament begins in September next year. Jones, 62, is set to leave...
BBC

Wales call up uncapped Nathan Broadhead for World Cup play-off and Nations League

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off final: Wales v Ukraine/Scotland. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Wales. Wales have named uncapped forward Nathan Broadhead...
BBC

Sam Simmonds: Injured Exeter forward to miss England tour of Australia

Sam Simmonds will miss England's tour of Australia in July as he needs surgery on a hip injury. Exeter's 27-year-old, who broke the Premiership single-season try-scoring record last year, played in all five of England's Six Nations games this year. He has not played since the Chiefs' Heineken Champions Cup...
BBC

Nathan Conroy: Cornwall RLFC add former Bradford Bulls half-back

Cornwall have signed former Bradford Bulls half-back Nathan Conroy. The 27-year-old, who has also played for Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars and Coventry Bears, has agreed a deal that will run until the end of the season. He last played for Hunslet in 2020, shortly before the season was called off...
The Independent

Peter Crouch hailed as unsung hero of Eurovision – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.FootballBilly Sharp responded after he was attacked.pic.twitter.com/OrIOupGuhI— billy sharp (@billysharp10) May 18, 2022Jamie Vardy celebrated a milestone.[xdelx]Peter Crouch – the unsung hero of Eurovision.Thankyou Sam Ryder Let’s get you to number one now pic.twitter.com/OAEqke5rbF— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 18, 2022Paul Pogba set a challenge.[xdelx]Kammy was at one with nature.Chewing the Cud 🤣that what happens when you give sheep bubble gum😂 pic.twitter.com/68lh5hYlkz— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 18, 2022CricketEngland got another...
Daily Mail

England's controversial scheme to announce Ben Stokes' first Test squad early to hardcore fans goes embarrassingly wrong as predecessor Joe Root is named captain... one month after stepping down as skipper

A controversial scheme designed to announce Ben Stokes' first England Test squad early to hardcore fans went embarrassingly wrong on Wednesday. Stokes is gearing up for his first challenge since replacing Joe Root as England captain last month, with New Zealand to come in a three-match Test series throughout June.
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Bulls (Fri)

Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 20:10 BST. Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Live commentary BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand.
