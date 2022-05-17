One Ohio State defender on PFF's players to watch for 2023 NFL draft

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times. When you follow a program like Ohio State, you are going to get to see a lot of players head off to the NFL. OSU is on the shortlist of programs that are a literal pipeline to the highest level of the game, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing up anytime soon.

And while the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, those that follow the draft are always looking ahead to the next one. One of those such sites is Pro Football Focus which has burst on the scene in the last few years.

It just so happens, that the folks at PFF have released its top players at each defensive position looking forward to the draft in Kansas City next April. And wouldn’t you know it, there is one Buckeye defender on the list, defensive end Zach Harrison.