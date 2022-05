Following March single Bad Influence, Hot Milk have just unleashed an explosive new song and video: Teenage Runaways. Says Han Mee of the track: "We’ve been running from the norm our whole bloody lives. Being in a band and living the way we want never went down well with our families and we got so much stick for even daring to want more from life. This song is about the fact we ran away and never bloody stopped."

