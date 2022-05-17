ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Yonder Mountain String Band in Shakopee, MN Sep 09, 2022 – presale code

 2 days ago

The Yonder Mountain String Band presale passcode has been published. While this official presale offer exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Yonder Mountain String Band before they go on sale. Believe it, this is probably...

Bring Me The News

Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Canterbury Park in Shakopee has announced this summer's concert line-up ahead of ticket sales opening Friday. The Canterbury Park Concert Series, in collaboration with Sue McLean and Associates, officially returns Friday, July 29. Among the acts booked for this year's event include Portland rockers Everclear, Minnesota's-own experimental indie band Cloud...
SHAKOPEE, MN
MIX 108

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour Coming To MN

After a hiatus from making country music and touring, Carrie Underwood is officially back, with a massive new tour kicking off later this year. This is the newest concert announcement in a sea of many major shows and tours that have been announced for the rest of the year! Everyone from Dierks Bentley to Eric Church to Jake Owen will be hitting the road for the summer and rest of 2022.
DULUTH, MN
Shakopee, MN
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nordstrom Workers In Minnetonka Accused Of Stealing $500K In High-End Merchandise, Selling Items Online

Originally published May 18 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two workers at a suburban Twin Cities department store are accused of stealing around $500,000 in high-end merchandise and trying to sell it on eBay. Nordstrom employee Denis Viktorovich Palamarchuk, 47, of Minnetonka is now charged with one count of felony theft. His ex-wife, 48-year-old Tanya Alysheva of Plymouth, also faces a felony theft charge. According to the criminal complaint, Palamarchuk was seen on security cameras taking high-end merchandise from the loading dock and the business services office, and putting it into his car. After he was confronted, he admitted to stealing items and putting...
MINNETONKA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

A downtown Minneapolis office tower is slated to be converted to apartments

A downtown Minneapolis tower is slated to become the city's first conversion from offices to apartments since the pandemic hit. Driving the news: Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has proposed turning the 13-story Northstar Center East, at 608 2nd Ave. S, into 216 apartments. 20% of the units will be income-restricted, for those earning 50% or less of the area's median income.Why it matters: This could be a sign of things to come as remote work has reduced the need for office space.The project would remove about 300,000 square feet of office space from a downtown Minneapolis office market with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Jake’s remodeling before city council

A permit to remodel the former Jake’s restaurant at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Prairie Center Drive is among the items on the Eden Prairie City Council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, May 17. The applicant is remodeling the interior of the 9,000-square-foot building to create three leasable commercial spaces, and needs city approval to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Residents raise $100K for Eden Prairie needs

Eden Prairie residents and businesses raised money to fill community needs Saturday, May 14, by attending the EP Gives gala held by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. Nearly 150 persons attended the dinner, auctions, fund-a-need, and program at the Marriott Southwest Hotel in Minnetonka – the first in-person EP Gives since April 2019. FOX 9 [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

24 Hours After Opening, Burglars Strike Minneapolis Bakery

Originally published May 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new bakery featuring goods from a north Minneapolis entrepreneur was burglarized just 24 hours after it opened. Hundreds turned out to welcome Lutunji’s Palate, only to be angered after the owner posted pictures on social media of three suspected burglars. It was the community’s day to celebrate a milestone for one of its own. “That made me feel so loved. The community showed up and showed out,” said Lutunji Abram. Abram is known for her gluten-free peach cobbler. That cobbler and other creations are on display at Lutunji’s Palate. Her prayers and hard work are paying off. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘You Don’t Want To Piss Her Off Before A Race’: Edina Track Star Maddie Dahlien Plans Repeat Sweep

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — “She has the ‘it’ factor,” said Edina track and field head coach Lynn Sosnowski, describing Maddie Dahlien. She’s a senior on the team who swept the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races at state last year. Now she’s at it again. “My goal is to repeat the titles,” said Dahlien, confirming she plans to run those three races at the state tournament this season. An attempt at the long jump is being considered also. Maddie is doubly elite, having been awarded Miss Soccer in 2021. Nonstop achievement takes a certain type. “You don’t wanna piss her off before a race because...
EDINA, MN
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN

