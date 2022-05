According to Anthony SanFilippo of crossingbroad.com, former New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz is the Philadelphia Flyers' "first choice" to be their next head coach. The Flyers will reportedly interview Trotz on Friday. "Sources indicated that Trotz is the Flyers' first choice to be their next coach," SanFilippo wrote. "To...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO