Disney is bringing the original design for Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie back and is calling him ‘Ugly Sonic.’. Disney is bringing back Chip ‘n Dale for a reboot on Disney Plus and made sure to include as many cameos as they could fit into the property, including one that might horrify fans— ‘Ugly Sonic.’ Calling him ‘Ugly Sonic’ isn’t just me being mean either, that is literally how he is billed in the movie’s cast listing. ‘Ugly Sonic’ is of course a reference to the original look Sonic had in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie that drew a massive amount of fan backlash.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO