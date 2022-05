Throughout the pandemic, a lot of reports circulated that meatpackers were “hot spots” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released data following its investigation into the meatpacking industry’s response to the pandemic. What they found is that during the first year of the pandemic, 2020, infections and death among the five largest meatpacking companies-Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson), JBS USA Holdings, Inc. (JBS), Smithfield Foods (Smithfield), Cargill, Inc. (Cargill), and National Beef Packing Company LLC (National Beef)- was significantly higher than previously thought.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO