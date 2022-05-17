ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Freedom Festival Balloon Glow Moving to Saturday Night, New Location

By Bob James
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bigger space, more hot air balloons, and on Saturday night. The 2022 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Balloon Glow promises to be the best one yet!. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced this year's Balloon Glow will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

