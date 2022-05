Børge Brende is president of the World Economic Forum. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. The war in Ukraine, a challenging economic outlook, rising global temperatures and a once-in-a-century pandemic: These are more than a series of distinct crises. They amount to what appears to be the onset of a new global era — one that many fear will be defined by greater fracture and strife.

ECONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO