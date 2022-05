Unfortunately there have been some reminders in Otsego County as to why The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has a burn ban in place through May 14. Yesterday afternoon, I heard Oneonta Fire Department trucks fly by my house and later learned from the Oneonta Fire Department Facebook page that firefighters were responding to what they called a small fire in a wooded area along the road near 233 Marble Road in the town of Oneonta. It's not known at this time how the fire started.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO